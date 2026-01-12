Sharjah to host 5th education improvement summit in February

SHARJAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fifth Sharjah International Summit on Improving Education will be held on 14–15 February 2026 under the theme “Collaborating for Impact.”

The summit will be hosted by Sharjah Education Academy in University City, in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a regional and international hub for educational dialogue and professional practice.

The fifth edition is designed for educators, school leaders, policymakers, and researchers across early childhood education, K–12, higher education, and lifelong learning. It focuses on strengthening system-wide integration and readiness for global change.

The programme is structured around three tracks: strengthening connections for effective collaboration, innovations in learning, and inclusion and empowerment. Together, these tracks highlight partnership-driven school improvement, emerging teaching and assessment approaches, digital transformation, and policies that promote equitable access and learner empowerment.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said the summit reflects Sharjah’s vision of education as an integrated ecosystem built on collaboration and innovation, translating ideas into measurable impact within schools and communities.

The agenda includes masterclasses, panel discussions, and specialised workshops on artificial intelligence in education, future skills, equity, and school improvement models, alongside networking opportunities with global experts.