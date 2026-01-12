Gold, silver notch record highs

NEW YORK, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold broke through US$4,600/ounce for the first time on Monday, while silver also jumped to an all-time high.

Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at US$4,478.79 per ounce, as of 0127 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of US$4,600.33 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for February delivery firmed 2 percent to US$4,591.10.

Spot silver rose 4.4 percent to US$83.50 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of US$83.96 earlier in the day.

Spot platinum added 2.9 percent to US$2,338.54 per ounce after scaling a record peak of US$2,478.50 on 29th December.

Palladium gained 4.2 percent to US$1,892.18 per ounce.