Free tickets for attending UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Families, fans and visitors are invited to experience five days of action, excitement and national pride as free tickets become available for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, in partnership with Virgin Megastore.

The event is open to all age groups and offers a lively, family friendly atmosphere where the public can cheer for their national teams and enjoy community activities alongside world class competition. The seventh edition of the challenge will take place from 7th to 11th February at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, bringing together elite police, rapid intervention and tactical teams from around the world.

Last year, 18,000 people booked free tickets through the platform, following 12,999 reservations in 2024, highlighting the strong public interest and growing popularity of the event.

Beyond the stands, visitors can get an up-close look at the skills, teamwork and precision behind specialised police operations, all within an engaging and celebratory setting. The challenge features five demanding competitions that test physical strength, tactical thinking and professional readiness, with teams competing daily for the top overall score.