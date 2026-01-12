Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award drives agricultural innovation

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award Pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, organised a panel session on agricultural innovation featuring Hamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and Founder of Gracia Group.

The session was attended by Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Festivals and Accompanying Competitions Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, along with a number of officials, leading farmers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Moderated by Sheikha Al Abdooli from the Communication and Community Engagement Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the session explored the role of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in promoting agricultural innovation and supporting local production. It also highlighted the current landscape of modern agriculture in the UAE, its future prospects, and the role of innovation and advanced technologies in achieving sustainability and food security.

During the session, Hamed Al Hamed emphasised that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award is one of the most significant national initiatives that has contributed to a qualitative leap in the agricultural sector - not only through financial support, but also by stimulating innovation, enhancing institutional practices, facilitating knowledge exchange, and enabling participants to engage with successful local and international experiences.

Al Hamed, himself a recipient of the Award, explained that participation in such awards encourages farmers to develop their projects and elevate the quality of their initiatives. He noted that Gracia Group has received several major and subsidiary awards at both local and international levels and continues to participate in various forums as part of its commitment to giving back to the nation.

He added that the concept of agriculture in the UAE has moved beyond the traditional model of “land, seed, and water”, evolving into an integrated economic ecosystem built on science, strategic planning, modern technology, and brand development. He highlighted that Gracia Group today represents a leading national model in this direction, as a fully integrated agricultural ecosystem comprising more than 30 different sectors under the umbrella of modern agricultural practices.

Al Hamed noted that the challenges facing agriculture in the UAE are far fewer than those encountered in many green countries, thanks to the support of the wise leadership, the nation’s advanced infrastructure, continuous government backing, and clear policies that promote agricultural innovation and investment. These factors, he said, have empowered farmers to pursue unique agricultural ventures that were once considered unattainable.

He further stated that modern agriculture has opened wide horizons for investment, stressing that agricultural technology is a means rather than an end, and must be utilised optimally to enhance the quality of local production.

Al Hamed explained that Gracia Group relies on smart farming systems and artificial intelligence to optimise water consumption, improve nutrient management, enhance product quality, and support data-driven decision-making based on field expertise, achieving greater efficiency and long-term sustainability.

He also underscored the importance of fostering a culture of collaboration and integration among farmers, noting that cooperation and knowledge exchange significantly accelerate growth and lead to better outcomes for the sector as a whole.

Al Hamed added that local agriculture today represents a fundamental pillar of food security, praising the pioneering role of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in supporting local production and providing farmers with all the elements needed for excellence and success.

He called on farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to take advantage of this inspiring platform and participate in the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, affirming the readiness of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and Gracia Group to offer support and guidance to participants.