AI Academy opens applications for 2nd cohort of Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The AI Academy has officially opened applications for the second cohort of its Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer (CAIO), a flagship initiative designed to develop executive-level AI leadership across government and industry.

The second cohort builds directly on the proven impact of the inaugural programme, which successfully certified 35 senior executives from government, defense, energy, healthcare, technology, and national infrastructure sectors across the UAE, GCC, and key global regions.

Delivered in partnership with Polynome Group and the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), the programme established a new benchmark for executive AI education in the region.

Graduates of the inaugural cohort completed an intensive, hands-on curriculum combining masterclasses, workshops, and applied exercises. The programme focused on responsible AI governance, regulatory alignment, fiscal impact, and large-scale AI deployment, equipping leaders with the capabilities required to drive AI transformation at an organisational and national level.

Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group, said, “The success of the first cohort shows just how important structured, executive-level AI leadership programmes are. As AI becomes central to competitiveness and performance, these leaders are now equipped to turn potential into real, responsible impact.”

Dr. Tayeb A. Kamali, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), stated, “This programme reflects our commitment to nurturing leaders who can bridge advanced technology with sound governance and strategic decision-making. The achievements of the inaugural cohort confirm the value of executive education that truly meets national and regional priorities.”

Cohort One also delivered six high-impact capstone projects addressing pressing challenges in AI governance, healthcare sustainability, and energy resilience. These included a GCC-wide AI regulatory intelligence platform, a unified national AI layer for government services, AI-driven healthcare transformation models, and strategies addressing rising AI-related energy demand.

Following this strong foundation, the second intake of the Executive Programme for Chief AI Officer is designed to continue raising the bar for executive AI leadership. The programme will once again bring together distinguished faculty, senior-level peer learning, and direct engagement with leaders actively shaping AI in practice.

Cohort Two is tailored for a select group of experienced executives from across government and industry. Participants will engage closely with global AI practitioners, policymakers, and technologists who have led large-scale AI deployments, navigated regulation, and advised organisations at the highest levels. The emphasis remains on practical execution, strategic decision-making, and measurable impact.

Graduates of the second cohort will also join the programme’s invitation-only global CAIO network, fostering long-term collaboration, insight-sharing, and strategic dialogue across sectors and regions.