Hazza bin Zayed visits Al Sarooj Park, reviews updated facilities following redevelopment

AL AIN, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Al Sarooj Park to review its facilities following a comprehensive redevelopment and rehabilitation programme implemented by Al Ain City Municipality, as part of initiatives to enhance community facilities and infrastructure that contribute to improving quality of life.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza toured the park’s key facilities, including the community market Souq Sabie, which supports local social and economic activities and strengthens the role of productive family projects in revitalising commercial activity within public spaces.

Sheikh Hazza was also briefed on the latest developments of Street Furniture project, which aims to unify the visual brand identity of service elements across roads and public spaces, including seating, benches, waiting shelters and related infrastructure. The project aligns with Al Ain’s distinctive urban and environmental character through unified designs that meet the highest safety and quality standards, utilise sustainable and climate-resilient materials, extend operational lifespan, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance overall user experience in roads, parks and public facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the development of parks and public facilities is a core pillar of urban planning, contributing to the creation of integrated neighbourhoods that meet the needs of families in Al Ain Region. Sheikh Hazza highlighted the importance of designing green spaces that enhance community wellbeing, promote healthy lifestyles, and provide a balanced urban environment that responds to the needs of community.

Al Sarooj Park features designated areas for mobile camping vehicles (RV Park), accommodating 36 camping vehicles of various sizes, 60 barbecue areas, a children’s play zone, a theatre for performances, traditional arts and recreational competitions, heritage seating areas, and a shaded pedestrian walkway covering 9,500 square metres, in addition to an artificial lake and a range of public facilities serving visitors of all ages.

The visit also included a tour of Al Sarooj artificial lake, which spans approximately 7,000 square metres and is surrounded by seating areas and an illuminated walking path. The lake offers visitors a recreational experience set within natural surroundings and green spaces that preserve the site’s natural environment, contributing to the transformation of Wadi Al Sarooj Forest into an integrated eco-leisure destination.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hazza during the visit were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; along with several senior officials from the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Al Ain City Municipality.