15th Ataya Exhibition opens

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERCA), the 15th edition of the Ataya Exhibition 2026 opened today at ADNEC Marina and runs until 17 January. H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan is the Assistant Chairperson for Women’s Affairs and Chair of the Ataya Higher Committee

Ataya 2026 continues to support humanitarian initiatives and promote sustainable giving, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to charitable and humanitarian work.

Since its launch in 2012, the exhibition has operated as a charitable endowment, funding humanitarian projects and ensuring the sustainability and continuity of its impact.

The current edition features 154 exhibitors, including entrepreneurs, designers, restaurants and cafés, offering a diverse range of products and initiatives aligned with the exhibition’s humanitarian goals.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of officials and supporters of humanitarian work.

The exhibition is organised by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in strategic partnership with the Presidential Court, with support from the ADNEC Group, reflecting integrated national efforts to strengthen humanitarian action and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for giving.