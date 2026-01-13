Ras Al Khaimah property market records strong growth

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market recorded strong growth in 2025, driven by rising demand for integrated residential and tourism developments, according to a market report.

Al Hamra Village coastal community posted robust performance in the villa segment, with the average price per square foot rising by around 42 percent. Prices increased across all categories, with the average price of five-bedroom villas exceeding AED14 million, reflecting sustained demand in the sector.

In the apartment market, Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island recorded double-digit price growth. The average price per square foot rose by more than 30 percent in Al Hamra Village and around 21 percent on Al Marjan Island, supported by expanded supply in residential projects including Royal Breeze, Al Hamra Marina Residences and Bab Al Bahr Residences.