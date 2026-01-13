Japan's current account surplus grows 10% in November

TOKYO, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's current account surplus in November rose 10.0 percent from a year earlier to 3.67 trillion yen ($23.2 billion), reflecting a larger surplus in the goods trade balance, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

According to Kyodo News, Japan's goods trade recorded a surplus of 625.3 billion yen, as exports climbed 5.1 percent to 9.39 trillion yen and imports edged down 0.5 percent to 8.77 trillion yen.

Among other components, the country's primary income, including dividends and interest earnings from overseas investments, increased 0.2 percent to 3.38 trillion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.