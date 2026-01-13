Gold eases on profit-booking after breaching $4,600/oz

NEW YORK, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold eased on Tuesday, a day after breaching $4,600/ounce for the first time ever, as ‍investors booked profits amid ‍heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $4,576.79 ​per ounce as of 0134 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,629.94 on Monday.

US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.6 percent to $4,585.40. Spot silver shed 1.6 percent to $83.62 per ounce after hitting ‌an all-time high of $86.22 on Monday.

Spot platinum lost 2.5 percent to $2,283.95 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on 29th December.

Palladium also ‌slid 3.7 percent to $1,774.44 per ounce.