Dubai International Arbitration Centre receives Permanent Arbitral Institution recognition in Russia

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has been granted Permanent Arbitral Institution (PAI) status in the Russian Federation, a step that strengthens its international standing and supports its positioning as an accessible forum for dispute resolution.

Obtaining this status is contingent upon a structured process and a clear demonstration of the arbitral institution’s international reputation, in accordance with the criteria set by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

The process was supported by EPAM Law Offices – an international law firm from Russia with offices in the UAE – and Horizons & Co, an Emirati-founded law firm specialising in dispute resolution.

The granting of PAI status reflects DIAC’s institutional framework, procedural standards and governance architecture. It aligns with the centre’s long-term strategy of supporting cross-border dispute resolution and broadening access to its institutional services across key international jurisdictions.

Jehad Kazim, DIAC’s Executive Director, commented, “As a PAI, DIAC becomes the first arbitral institution from the UAE and the wider region to receive such formal recognition. This important milestone demonstrates international confidence in DIAC and supports its continued institutional growth.”

DIAC administers disputes across a broad range of sectors, including construction and real estate, energy, retail and consumer goods, transport and logistics, manufacturing and industrial and banking and finance.

In 2024, the centre registered 295 new cases with an aggregate value in dispute of US$2.65 billion, involving parties from 53 nationalities.