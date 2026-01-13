Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026 opens

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2026 opened today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as the flagship event of the week.

The two-day summit convenes countries’ leaders, prime ministers and government officials, as well as business leaders, investors and innovators.

The summit's programme features more than 100 speakers across over 30 sessions, focusing on unifying the efforts of government leaders, sectors, investors and innovators to strengthen joint action and accelerate sustainable progress.

Discussions will focus on global energy systems transformation; food, nature and water security; and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

Sessions will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, enabling energy, business, and technology leaders to identify impactful solutions and forge lasting partnerships.

Each day will also feature a special Leadership Segment, convening global leaders to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in sustainable development.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 will run until 15th January, under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go", focusing on mobilising efforts across the energy, finance, technology and community sectors.