Federal National Council, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), met on Monday with Farid Hajiyev, Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and his accompanying delegation.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation and said the visit would help strengthen technical and administrative cooperation between the two sides.

He noted that the meeting reflects the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides to activate institutional parliamentary cooperation and enhance coordination and consultation mechanisms.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also pointed to the positive outcomes achieved at various levels between the two countries and the two friendly parliaments, particularly after the visit of an FNC delegation to Azerbaijan last year.

Hajiyev thanked Dr. Al Nuaimi for the invitation and underscored his keenness to expand cooperation between the two sides, reflecting the close relations between the two friendly countries. He said that these relations are rooted in long-standing ties and are witnessing continuous development.

The two sides also held a bilateral session to exchange knowledge and expertise, during which Dr. Al Nuaimi outlined the FNC's role and responsibilities, major milestones of the UAE’s parliamentary process and its contribution to national development.