Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in New Delhi World Book Fair

NEW DELHI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, organised by the National Book Trust India from 10th to 18th January at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre in New Delhi.

The fair brings together more than 1,000 Indian and international publishers, along with authors from around the world, providing a platform for exchanging expertise, tracking developments in publishing and digital transformation, and exploring opportunities for cultural cooperation.

ALC’s participation aligns with its strategy to support the Arabic language, strengthen the UAE’s presence at international forums, and enhance cultural ties between the two countries, underscoring the role of culture in fostering dialogue and mutual understanding.

At its pavilion, the centre is showcasing 31 titles across a range of fields, highlighting its role in promoting the Arabic language and supporting publishing, translation and the creative industries.

Launched in 1972, the New Delhi World Book Fair features a wide programme of events, including author pavilions, book launches, and dedicated spaces for children and youth, alongside cultural, literary, artistic and professional activities.

The fair also hosts the New Delhi Rights Table (NDRT), a platform for publishers to exchange translation and distribution rights, as well as specialised sessions for translators and publishers from 50 countries.