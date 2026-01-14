UAE welcomes U.S. designation of several Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organisations

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump designating several branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as terrorist organisations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the U.S. measure reflects the sustained and systematic efforts undertaken by the administration of President Trump to counter violence and destabilising activities carried out by terrorist Muslim Brotherhood branches wherever they operate.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasised that this step represents a key measure within the United States’ efforts to deprive these terrorist branches of the resources that enable them to engage in, support, or justify acts of extremism, hatred, and terrorism.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism, and promoting regional and international security and stability.