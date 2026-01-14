UAE secure AFC U23 Asian Cup quarter-final spot after gritty draw with Syria

JEDDAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Olympic national team have marched into the AFC U23 Asian Cup quarter-finals following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Syria at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium tonight.

The result, coming in the final round of Group B fixtures, was enough to see the Whites progress to the knockout stages as group runners-up.

Ali Al-Maamari provided the breakthrough for the UAE, finding the net in the 23rd minute to give his side a crucial lead. While Syria fought back to level the score, the UAE held firm to secure the vital point needed for qualification.

The UAE now finished the group stage with four points, edging out Syria for second place on goal difference. Japan topped the group with a perfect record after easing past Qatar 2-0 in the day’s other fixture.

The quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 January.