Korea adds 193,000 jobs in 2025

SEOUL, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea maintained on-year employment growth at the 100,000 level for the second consecutive year in 2025, as job losses continued in the manufacturing and construction sectors and youth employment remained sluggish, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people increased by 193,000, or 0.7 percent, from a year earlier to 28.77 million last year, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Job creation had been more robust in the immediate post-pandemic period, with 816,000 new positions added in 2022, marking the largest on-year increase in 22 years.

However, the pace slowed to 327,000 in 2023 and weakened further in 2024, when only 159,000 jobs were added, reported Yonhap News Agency.