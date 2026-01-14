Vietnam central bank aims for 15% credit growth in 2026

HANOI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The State Bank of Vietnam plans to guide credit growth across the banking system to around 15 percent in 2026, with flexibility to adjust in line with macroeconomic conditions, inflation trends and financial system safety.

In a statement on credit management for 2026, the central bank said monetary policy will be implemented proactively and flexibly to stabilise the macroeconomy, control inflation, support economic growth and advance banking sector restructuring.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), credit growth quotas for banks will be allocated based on performance scoring and rankings, aimed at promoting stronger governance, safer operations and improved credit quality.

The bank said lending will continue to prioritise production, business activities and key growth sectors, while credit to real estate and other high-risk areas will remain tightly controlled.

Ensuring stable liquidity, containing bad debts and maintaining the safe operation of the banking system remain core priorities, the statement added.