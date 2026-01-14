Korea ICT exports rise over 12% in 2025 amid global AI boom

SEOUL, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products jumped 12.4 percent from a year earlier to a record high in 2025, data showed Wednesday, driven by strong demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$264.2 billion last year, compared with $235 billion in 2024, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Imports rose 5.8 percent to $151.2 billion over the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $113 billion, reported Yonhap News Agency.

In December alone, ICT exports reached $30 billion, soaring 32.4 percent from a year earlier to set a new monthly high, the ministry said.

Imports increased 12.1 percent to $14.9 billion in December, resulting in a trade surplus of $15 billion.