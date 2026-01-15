Senegal edge Egypt to secure AFCON final berth

TANGIER, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Senegal have marched into the Africa Cup of Nations final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt at the Ibn Batouta Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a tense semifinal clash that lived up to its heavyweight billing, the Lions of Teranga found the decisive breakthrough in the 78th minute.

Star man Sadio Mane proved to be the difference-maker, slotting home the winner to send his side through to the tournament’s showpiece event.

Egypt battled hard throughout the encounter in Tangier, but were unable to find an answer to Mane’s late strike.

Senegal now look ahead to the final as they continue their quest for continental glory, waiting for the winner of the ongoing Morocco-Nigeria encounter.