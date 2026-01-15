Arab League condemns Al Aqsa incursion, forced shutdown of UNRWA health centre

CAIRO, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab League strongly condemned the incursion into Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and settlers under the protection of Israeli forces, describing it as a grave violation of the historical and legal status quo and a dangerous escalation in occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, the League also denounced the raid on and forced shutdown of the UNRWA-run Jerusalem Health Centre, saying the move violates international law, UN resolutions and an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

The League called on the international community and the United Nations to take immediate action to halt the incursions, protect the status quo, ensure UNRWA’s continued operations, and hold those responsible accountable.