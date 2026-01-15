Sharjah's Palace Residences Al Mamsha launches, redefining urban living

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the official launch of Palace Residences Al Mamsha, a luxury-branded residential project developed in collaboration with Emaar Hospitality. This landmark project marks the debut of the prestigious Palace Residences brand in Sharjah, redefining urban living through a timeless blend of cultural heritage and modern luxury.

The AED500 million development offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and premium finishes. Residents will enjoy an exclusive sanctuary of refined living, enhanced by renowned branded hospitality services synonymous with Emaar’s Palace Residences.

Located in Sharjah’s thriving Al Mamsha district, the project completes the final component of the city’s meticulously planned urban master development along University City Road. With its pedestrian-friendly community design, Palace Residences Al Mamsha prioritises wellness, sustainability, and seamless access to vibrant cultural, retail, and F&B destinations, reflecting Alef Group’s human-centric vision and commitment to shaping a more liveable, people-focused urban landscape in Sharjah.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “This collaboration marks a defining moment for Sharjah’s real estate sector, as branded residences continue to gain momentum, driven by rising demand for quality, service-led living and long-term value. Palace Residences Al Mamsha aligns with this evolving residential trend in Sharjah. By bringing the brand to Al Mamsha, we are introducing a development that seamlessly blends global hospitality standards with the emirate’s cultural and community values. Our vision is not only to deliver a project of distinction but also to establish Sharjah as both a destination for sophisticated urban living and a key contributor to the dynamic growth of the UAE’s real estate market.”