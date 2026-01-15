Vietnam auto market records double-digit growth in 2025

HANOI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s automobile market recorded double-digit growth in 2025, with nearly 376,000 vehicles sold by members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted VAMA as saying that its members sold a total of 375,736 vehicles in 2025, an increase of 10.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Sales gained strong momentum in December, driven by promotions and incentives during the year-end peak season. A total of 47,067 units were delivered to customers last month, up 20 percent from November and 49 percent compared to the same period in 2024, making it one of the strongest months in recent years in terms of market demand.

Passenger cars remained the main growth driver, with 35,803 units sold in December, up 25 percent month-on-month. Commercial vehicle sales reached 10,741 units, an increase of 5 percent, while special-purpose vehicles rose 7 percent to 523 units, reflecting a broad-based recovery across segments, including transport, construction and services.