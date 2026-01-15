UAE provides $1.5 million in voluntary contributions to OHCHR to support UN Human Rights pogrammes

GENEVA, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has provided US$1.5 million in Voluntary financial contributions to support the activities and programmes of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The contribution reflects the UAE’s continued engagement with the United Nations human rights system and its support for the work of OHCHR in promoting and protecting human rights worldwide.

The funding will support OHCHR’s programmes and activities, in line with its mandate, including its humanitarian action, and contribute to efforts to advance the rights of children, the elderly, women, and People of Determination. It will also support OHCHR’s work in strengthening international human rights mechanisms and in providing assistance and cooperation to Member States.

The UAE’s contribution underscores its commitment to constructive cooperation with the United Nations and its support for international efforts aimed at advancing human rights and strengthening international cooperation in this field.