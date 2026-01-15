Gulfood Logistics launched to strengthen global food logistics sector role

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulfood 2026 has launched Gulfood Logistics at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai. The initiative comes as the global logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from US$9.4 trillion in 2024 to US$23.0 trillion by 2035, highlighting the strategic economic importance of logistics in global trade and food supply systems.

Gulfood 2026 places strong emphasis on logistics networks, cold-chain systems and freight innovations that underpin the world’s food supply, as well as the cross-border cooperation that enables them.

At a time when an estimated 70 to 90 percent of global trade value moves by sea, logistics efficiency has become a key economic lever, directly influencing global GDP, supply reliability and consumer access.

Gulfood Logistics by Gulfood 2026 highlights how collaboration between nations ensures food moves safely, securely and sustainably across an increasingly complex global landscape.

The platform showcases the technologies, infrastructure and partnerships that enable perishable goods to move fresh, fast and uncompromised across continents, connecting suppliers, processors, retailers and consumers.

Anchored in Dubai’s position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, the UAE has emerged as the Middle East’s largest logistics hub, accounting for around 30 percent of GCC logistics activity and contributing approximately 8 percent of national GDP, reinforcing Dubai’s central role in global trade connectivity and economic diversification.

Mohammed Hamdan, UAE Area Head of Sales at Maersk, commented, "Maersk is proud to exhibit at Gulfood 2026 for the first time, engaging with partners across IMEA and Europe to strengthen supply chains from farm to fork. We’ll showcase strategies to build resilient, adaptive networks that ensure business continuity, alongside localized logistics solutions; from cold chain expertise to integrated supply chain management, designed for today’s complex environment."

Logistics leaders, cold-chain specialists and global freight operators will gather alongside food producers, importers, exporters and distributors. Attendees will be introduced to solutions spanning temperature-controlled transport, smart warehousing, real-time cargo tracking and seamless cross-border freight optimisation.

Industry leaders, including Akkon Lines, Africa Global Logistics, DP World, Dubai South, Kezad Group, Maersk, Mohebi Logistics, MSC Shipping, Silo Group and Ship Smart, will participate, demonstrating how advanced infrastructure and global networks ensure the efficient and reliable movement of food products.

Gulfood 2026 will also offer a comprehensive programme for the logistics sector, featuring thought leadership sessions addressing key trends shaping food logistics.

Topics include cold-chain optimisation, last-mile delivery, regulatory compliance, sustainability strategies and the digital transformation of supply networks.

These sessions aim to equip participants with insights to enhance resilience, reduce waste and capitalise on growth opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

By convening logistics innovators with food industry stakeholders and investors, Gulfood Logistics by Gulfood 2026 provides a unique lens on how supply chains are evolving and the pivotal role logistics plays in food security, quality assurance and trade expansion.