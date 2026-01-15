Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government organises 'AI-Powered Leadership Forum'

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) organised the "AI-Powered Leadership Forum: Strategies for the Future" at the Etihad Museum in Dubai, highlighting the evolution of government leadership in the digital age and exploring pathways to move beyond using technology as a supporting tool towards adopting it as a strategic lever.

The event also included a graduation ceremony for a distinguished cohort from MBRSG's Executive Diploma Programme titled "AI-Driven Leadership: Strategic Approaches for the Future", with high-level participation from government leaders and decision-makers.

The programme aims to enhance leadership capabilities, enable leaders to keep pace with rapid developments in AI and digital transformation, and strengthen the readiness of government leadership to address future challenges.

The forum served as a platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue, bringing together government leaders, officials responsible for digital transformation and innovation, data leaders, and professionals working in institutional development and governance.

Discussions focused on leveraging AI and advanced data to support decision-making and public policy development, in line with the UAE’s vision of a proactive government driven by knowledge and innovation.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of MBRSG's Board of Trustees and Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said, “Today's ceremony celebrating the graduates from the AI-Driven Leadership Executive Diploma programme reflects our commitment at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to supplying the government with qualified national talent capable of leading comprehensive digital transformation.”

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, congratulated the graduates, noting that the AI-Driven Leadership Executive Diploma programme and the forum respond to the requirements of the next phase of government work, which increasingly relies on data and artificial intelligence.

The programme concluded with presentations of final projects, which were designed to offer innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Each participant designed a “smart agent” to support their daily tasks within the government work environment, as part of an advanced, interactive learning experience aligned with global best practices.