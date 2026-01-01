Abdullah bin Zayed, Kaja Kallas discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, the latest developments in the Middle East, the overall regional situation, and ways to enhance efforts aimed at consolidating peace and stability in the region and providing the foundations for sustainable development for its peoples.

During the phone call, the two sides also reviewed the UAE-EU relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields in a manner that reflects the strong partnership between the two sides.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the growing relations with the European Union, affirming his aspiration to further joint action that enhances strategic cooperation and supports the development of economic and developmental partnerships between both sides.