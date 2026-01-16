China's radio telescope observations unravel origin of cosmic enigmatic flashes

GUIYANG, China, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- An international research team has uncovered compelling new evidence supporting a binary-system origin for at least some fast radio bursts (FRBs), one of the most enigmatic phenomena in modern astrophysics.

These findings, made by the research team led by astronomers from the Purple Mountain Observatory (PMO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), are based on observations using China's Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) and have been published online in the journal Science.

At a press conference held at the observation base of FAST on Friday, Wu Xuefeng, Deputy Director of the PMO, explained that FRBs are extremely bright, transient radio phenomena, lasting only milliseconds but releasing enormous amounts of energy, equivalent to the total radiation from the Sun over an entire week.

Since their discovery in 2007, astronomers have proposed various models involving neutron stars and other compact objects. For repeating FRBs, periodic burst activity has hinted at a binary origin, though direct observational evidence has long been elusive.

To solve this puzzle, the research team leveraged FAST's unparalleled sensitivity to conduct continuous monitoring of the repeating FRB 20220529, which is 2.9 billion light-years away, since June 2022.

In the study, scientists monitored a key parameter, the Faraday rotation measure (RM), which serves as a precise "cosmic magnetic environment probe".

"This parameter probes the magnetised plasma properties along the propagation path of the FRB's radio signals to Earth," Wu said.

For the first 18 months of monitoring, the RM of FRB 20220529 showed only modest fluctuations. In December 2023, the team detected an extraordinary event: the RM suddenly surged to roughly 20 times its average variability, and then returned to its typical fluctuation range within two weeks.

This dramatic, rapid, and reversible change in the magnetic environment marks the first time such a record has been obtained in FRB research.

The researchers interpret this behaviour as the result of a dense, magnetised plasma cloud passing through the line of sight between the source and Earth.

Existing theories cannot explain the observed phenomenon if FRB 20220529 originated from an isolated neutron star. In contrast, within a binary system, violent activities from a companion star or the special geometric structure of the binary orbit can naturally and reasonably produce the observed phenomenon, Wu said.

Duncan Lorimer, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at West Virginia University, said, "The authors discuss a number of exciting applications that may help us understand how these repeating fast radio bursts operate and what type of sources they are."

FRB 20220529 is an intrinsically faint source, and most of its bursts are challenging to detect with other facilities. The observation was made possible by FAST's unprecedented sensitivity, combined with advanced data-processing techniques, said Sun Jinghai, Deputy Director of FAST Operations and Development Centre.