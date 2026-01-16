RAK Ruler attends RAKEZ annual strategic partners evening

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has attended the annual strategic partners evening of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), marking its achievements in meeting economic targets for 2025.

The event, held at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre, was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in RAK, senior officials, business leaders and representatives of government entities.

Sheikh Saud reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to strengthening regional and international partnerships and consolidating a diversified economic model by creating quality opportunities across key sectors to support long-term prosperity.

He said that Ras Al Khaimah has built an integrated economic ecosystem and a competitive investment climate that supports global partnerships and reinforces its position as a growing hub for business.

"The economic sector is a fundamental pillar of our development plans and a major contributor to GDP," Sheikh Saud said. He also called for continued unified efforts to enhance the emirate’s regional and global competitiveness.

Sheikh Saud commended RAKEZ’s performance in 2025, citing its role in improving the business environment, easing the process of doing business, attracting foreign direct investment and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness in priority sectors.

He also praised the contribution of strategic partners for supporting sustainable economic growth through partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities, underscoring Ras Al Khaimah’s standing as a safe and stable investment destination.