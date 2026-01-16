UAE condemns attack targeting armed forces in Chad

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack carried out by an armed group in southern Chad, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of members of the Chadian armed forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Chad, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured in this heinous attack.