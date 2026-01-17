Middle East’s first permanent sand badminton court opens in Kalba

SHARJAH, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Badminton Federation announced the opening of the Middle East’s first permanent outdoor sand badminton court, launched in partnership with Ittihad Kalba Sports and Cultural Club.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rashid Saeed bin Frish Al Kindi, Chairman of Ittihad Kalba Sports and Cultural Club, Ian Wright, Development Director at the Badminton World Federation, Salem Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the UAE Badminton Federation, along with a number of officials.

The pioneering project provides an innovative outdoor training environment on a permanent sand surface, aiming to diversify training methods, enhance player performance and attract new participants, in line with the federation’s and club’s vision to expand the sport’s grassroots base.