RAK Ruler opens 14th Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has inaugurated the 14th Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival (RAK Art 2026) at the Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village.

Held under the theme "Civilisations," this year’s edition features more than 100 artists from 49 countries. The event, organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, runs until 8th February.

Sheikh Saud affirmed that supporting cultural events strengthens awareness of national and historical identity, sparks dialogue, fosters mutual understanding and enables economic diversification by developing creative industries. This, in turn, enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal across sectors and reinforces its position as a regional creative hub.

He added that the festival serves as a platform to celebrate global talent while preserving the emirate's historical heritage.

The RAK Ruler toured the festival site, meeting with international participants to discuss the techniques and concepts behind their work. He praised the organisers and partners for their role in expanding community engagement and ensuring the sustainability of the emirate's growing arts scene.

The festival's programme includes interactive workshops, live performances, educational activities and panel discussions, offering an integrated cultural experience that combines knowledge with direct artistic engagement for diverse audiences.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE and senior officials.