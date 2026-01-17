Belgium participates in international reconnaissance mission in Greenland

BRUSSELS, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium will take part in an international reconnaissance mission in Greenland starting on Monday, with the defence ministry set to deploy one officer to the Arctic region, Defence Minister Theo Francken and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Friday.

Belgium is following the example of several other European countries – such as France, Germany and the Netherlands – which announced in recent days that they would be sending military personnel to the area.

The reconnaissance mission is conducted under Danish command. It is part of broader NATO efforts to strengthen military presence and training opportunities in the strategically important Arctic region. The aim is to identify opportunities for future military exercises in Greenland, as well as opportunities for an increased military presence for deterrence and defence in the area. Based on this reconnaissance, further consultations will be held within NATO on specific training and exercise activities in the region.

“Security in the Arctic region is of strategic importance to the entire alliance. By participating in this reconnaissance mission, we are demonstrating our commitment within NATO and contributing to the collective efforts to secure this strategically important region,” Minister of Defence Francken stated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prévot emphasised the importance of this mission, saying, “This reconnaissance mission is fully in line with our efforts to strengthen international cooperation. The Arctic region requires a joint approach by all allies. Belgium is happy to take its responsibility in this regard.”

Further decisions on Belgian involvement in any follow-up steps, such as possible participation in an Arctic Sentry operation, will be taken later in close consultation between the government partners, according to both ministers.