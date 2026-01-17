Multidimensional Community Health Conference concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Multidimensional Community Health Conference concluded in Dubai on Saturday, bringing together healthcare decision-makers, regulatory representatives, operational leaders and health insurance experts.

Organised by Saudi German Health, the conference reflected the group’s commitment to developing a more integrated and people-centred healthcare system that keeps pace with rapid sector changes and puts patients at the heart of reform.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health in the UAE, said the start of the new year was an opportunity to promote responsible health leadership, stressing that true innovation should be measured not only by better tools but by its positive impact on people’s quality of life.

Conference sessions examined the development of digital infrastructure and operational models in healthcare.

Speakers also highlighted efforts to develop national health platforms to give doctors a more comprehensive view of patients’ medical records, upgrade payment and operational systems to reduce fragmentation and speed up service delivery, and strengthen prevention and health awareness while empowering patients to play an active role in their care.