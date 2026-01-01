Sharjah's Tiger Obstacle Race attracts 2,300 participants

SHARJAH, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khorfakkan Amphitheatre witnessed the launch of the “Tiger Obstacle Race” on Saturday.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau in its fourth edition, the race attracted 2,300 competitors of various ages and nationalities who share a passion for challenge and adventure.

The event targeted participants across different age groups. An 800-metre race was allocated for children aged 4 to 9, followed by a 1.5-kilometre course for the 10 to 15 age group. The professional course measured 8 kilometres, while the open category consisted of two routes: 8 kilometres and 4 kilometres.

In Khorfakkan, the race featured a number of challenges and obstacles in the form of diverse sporting activities designed to test participants’ fitness and endurance, including rope climbing, an ice pool, water slides, and a climbing race to ring the bell, all set in an atmosphere of adventure, excitement, and challenge.

Valuable cash prizes were allocated for winners in the professional challenge, totalling AED20,000, and were awarded to the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, affirmed that the Tiger Obstacle Race aims to promote a culture of sport as a way of life. He noted that the event enjoys wide participation every year and that the city of Khorfakkan represents an ideal destination for such events, thanks to its mountains, valleys, and stunning beaches, which further enhance its status as a unique tourist destination.

The race was sponsored by a number of government and private entities, including the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Social Services Department , the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, BEEAH, the Zulal Water Factory, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Khorfakkan Club, and Khorfakkan Municipality.