DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of World of Coffee Dubai 2026 opens Sunday, with more than 2,100 companies and brands from 78 countries participating, over 70 percent of them international exhibitors.

The exhibition will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre across 20,000 square metres in Zabeel Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6, marking a near fourfold increase in size since its launch.

A record 76 coffee-producing countries are taking part, including nine national pavilions, alongside expanded participation from leading global producers.

The event features specialised zones, professional workshops, product and design awards, four championships led by the Cezve/Ibrik Championship, and three curated auctions of equipment and specialty coffee.

The newly introduced Producers' Village highlights diverse growing regions and processing methods, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for the coffee industry.