Nacho Elvira holds firm as shifting winds continue to shake up Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gusting winds once again took centre stage on Saturday, relentlessly testing a star-studded Dubai Invitational field at Dubai Creek Resort.

However, Spain’s Nacho Elvira, the joint leader at the halfway mark on Friday, emerged as the man to beat after carding a composed third-round 68 to reach eight under par, giving him a two-shot advantage heading into the final round of the 2026 DP World Tour season opener.

Elvira leads a high-class chasing pack locked together at six under par, with South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli producing the round of the day, a sparkling bogey-free 66 that saw him share second place alongside Ireland’s Shane Lowry and England’s Marcus Armitage.

Co-leader after two rounds, Elvira delivered another steady performance in challenging conditions. His only blemish came at the seventh hole, but he responded in style with birdies at the ninth, 10th, 13th, and 17th to maintain his grip on the tournament.

Frittelli’s charge up the leaderboard was built on a hat-trick of birdies starting at the third hole, followed by further gains at the 11th and the last. Armitage joined him on six under thanks to a superb 21-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

First round co-leader and World Number Two Rory McIlroy (NI) signed for a steady 68, parring his way home to sit in solo fifth at five under par. Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen and South African Jacques Kruyswijk both returned flawless rounds of 66, joining Spaniard David Puig at four under.

Geoff Wang secured the 2026 Dubai Invitational Team Event crown with a total of 17 under par.