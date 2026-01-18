Korea agricultural, food exports reach US$10.2 billion in 2025

SEOUL, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Data released on Sunday by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation showed that the value of the Republic of Korea’s agricultural and food exports reached US$10.2 billion last year.

The United States, China and Japan accounted for 46 percent of the Republic of Korea’s agricultural and food exports. The United States ranked first with 17.5 percent, or US$1.8 billion, followed by China at 15.4 percent, or US$1.58 billion, and Japan at 12.7 percent, or US$1.3 billion.

The European Union and the Middle East accounted for 7.5 percent, or US$773 million, and 4 percent, or US$411 million, respectively.

The Republic of Korea is seeking to open new markets, amid growing demand to diversify export destinations for agricultural and food products to enhance export sustainability.