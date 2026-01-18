Sharjah unveils 23rd Sharjah Heritage Days details

SHARJAH, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Bait Al Gharbi at the Heart of Sharjah hosted a press conference at which the Higher Organising Committee announced the details and launch of the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days.

The event will take place from 4th to 15th February, under the theme "Radiance of Authenticity", in the presence of Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Fernando Figueirinhas, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to the UAE; and a wide representation of traditional and digital media.

Rather than following a conventional format, the press conference unfolded as a carefully staged cultural experience. The event opened with a short theatrical performance, followed by live folk dances and on-site displays of traditional crafts. Visitors moved between heritage exhibits that reflected everyday Emirati life, offering a clear and tangible introduction to the themes of the upcoming edition, grounded in tradition and presented in a contemporary setting.

In his address, Ambassador Fernando Figueirinhas expressed Portugal’s pride at being selected as guests of honour for this edition, noting that the participation coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Portugal. He described the occasion as a celebration of the deep cultural and civilisational ties shared by the two countries.

The organising committee announced that Sharjah Heritage Days will be held across seven cities and areas: Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Mleiha, Al Dhaid, and Al Hamriyah. This wide geographical spread reflects the inclusive nature of the event and its strong community presence.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said the 23rd edition represents a qualitative leap in both scale and content. The event will feature participation from 27 countries, more than 265 artisans presenting 40 traditional crafts, 20 forms of folk chants, and 41 Arab and international folk groups delivering a total of 1,173 performances.

Dr. Al Musallam added that the programme includes more than 307 workshops, 57 educational programmes, 41 live performances, five training courses, 19 awareness initiatives, and 70 heritage competitions, in addition to 21 new activities that are being introduced for the first time.

He explained that Sharjah Heritage Days will also host a varied intellectual programme through the Cultural Café, featuring 14 lectures, 15 book signings and cultural launches, alongside theatrical performances, heritage cinema screenings, creative photography and fine art competitions, and live painting corners.

Dr. Al Musallam noted that this year’s edition stands out for introducing 21 entirely new activities not featured in previous editions. These include innovative competitions and programmes for children, an expanded range of Emirati craft workshops, and the launch of an interactive map supported by artificial intelligence to help visitors navigate events and venues more easily.

For his part, Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said Sharjah Heritage Days will present a comprehensive programme highlighting the richness of both local and global cultural heritage. This edition will see the launch of the first commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the event, alongside heritage cinema, live art zones, immersive exhibition spaces, fine art installations, and creative competitions in photography and painting.

The programme will also include the Heritage Days Kitchen, a traditional water carrying competition; children’s corners for learning popular games; horse and camel caravans; and live camel chanting, offering visitors an authentic glimpse into traditional ways of life.

Al Kindi added that the event is supported by 118 local government entities and eight international organisations, including global cultural institutions. Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority will serve as security partners, while Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and the Sharjah Government Media Office are the official media partners.

He confirmed that the service infrastructure is ready, which includes more than 500 additional parking spaces, the Heritage Days train service, land and sea transport from Dubai and Sharjah, heritage markets, participation by productive families, food trucks, and the Heritage Days Kitchen.

With this cultural and organisational momentum, Sharjah Heritage Days continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s and the world’s leading heritage events, reaffirming Sharjah’s commitment to safeguarding human heritage and transforming it into a living bridge that connects the past with the present while looking confidently towards the future.