TRENDS showcases 400 publications at Cairo International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory is participating for the fifth consecutive year in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, presenting more than 400 publications alongside a comprehensive programme of research and knowledge events.

The fair, under the slogan “Whoever stops reading for an hour… falls centuries behind,” is being held from 21st January to 3rd February at the Egypt International Exhibitions Centre in Cairo.

The 2026 edition of the fair, considered one of the largest cultural and knowledge platforms in the Middle East, features the participation of more than 1,457 Arab and international publishing houses from 83 countries.

TRENDS is showcasing more than 400 academic, research and knowledge publications, ranging from original works to translations into more than 16 languages. These include integrated series as well as economic, political, technological and geopolitical studies addressing regional and international issues related to international security, political Islam, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, climate change, environmental studies and health.

The programme of events includes a high-level seminar titled “Between Innovation and Developmental Impact: The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating the Development Agenda,” jointly organised by TRENDS Research and Advisory and the Information and Decision Support Centre of the Egyptian Cabinet.

It also features a seminar titled Cultural Production in the Digital Age, Content Abundance and the Challenges of Creativity, organised in partnership with the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

Another seminar, “Sustainable Water Security from the Perspective of Modern Media: Between Challenges and Community Awareness,” is being held in cooperation with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.