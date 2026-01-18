20 rescued as flooding hits eastern Australia

CANBERRA, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Australian authorities said on Sunday that 20 people were rescued from floodwaters in the eastern state of New South Wales after torrential rain prompted warnings for residents to move to higher ground.

In the state capital, Sydney, Australia’s largest city, residents and holidaymakers were evacuated late on Saturday after dangerous flooding hit the low-lying suburb of Narrabeen, authorities said.

Emergency services responded to more than 1,400 incidents across the state since the heavy rain began, with most rescues involving motorists who attempted to drive through floodwaters.

Authorities warned that further thunderstorms were possible south of Sydney on Sunday and urged residents to remain cautious and prepared.