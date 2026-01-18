Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Autoimmune Society to enhance community health awareness

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Autoimmune Society as part of national efforts to enhance community health awareness, improve quality of life, and build a healthy, aware, and inclusive society, in line with the UAE’s vision to promote public health and empower all segments of the community.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Authority, and Dr. Eman Khalid Al Hashemi, Founder and Chairperson of the Society.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in promoting health awareness, particularly in relation to autoimmune conditions, through the implementation of joint awareness, cultural, and media initiatives, as well as the organisation of seminars, workshops, and community campaigns. It also includes the production of positive educational and media content that considers humanitarian aspects and promotes a culture of coexistence, prevention, and early detection, while avoiding negative terminology as much as possible.

The areas of cooperation also include targeting various segments of society, including youth, women, families, and school and university students, and engaging them in volunteer work and purposeful initiatives within the UAE. In addition, the MoU provides for the exchange of expertise and available resources between both parties, contributing to maximizing the social impact of joint initiatives.

Al Humaidan affirmed that this MoU reflects the Authority’s commitment to its societal role in supporting initiatives that enhance health awareness and reinforce the concepts of empowerment and quality of life, through the establishment of effective strategic partnerships that contribute to building a more aware and understanding society of health-related challenges, while supporting social inclusion and sustainability.

For her part, Dr. Eman emphasised that the signing of the MoU between the Society and Zayed Authority for People of Determination reflects a shared commitment to the values of humanity, empowerment, and integrated institutional work. She noted that it represents an important milestone toward enhancing quality of life, exchanging expertise, and developing sustainable health and community initiatives based on knowledge, inclusion, and cross-sector integration.