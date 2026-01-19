Fujairah to host three major international tennis tournaments

FUJAIRAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, in cooperation with Fujairah Tennis Club, has announced the organisation of three major international tennis tournaments in Fujairah, with total prize money of $200,000, supported by the Fujairah Government and held in collaboration with the International Tennis Federation and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Sunday evening at the club’s headquarters, attended by senior federation and club officials.

The women’s tournament will take place from 26 to 31 January, offering $100,000 in prize money and featuring top-ranked international players.

The second and third tournaments are scheduled for 2 March and 9 March, respectively, with prize money of $50,000 each.

Officials highlighted that hosting internationally ranked tournaments marks a significant milestone for Fujairah Tennis Club and reflects ongoing efforts to develop tennis locally, support national players, and strengthen the UAE’s presence on the global tennis stage.