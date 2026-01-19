Documentary Zone at Xposure 2026 traces human, global transformations

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival 2026 will feature a Documentary Zone dedicated to long-form visual projects built on research, fieldwork, and storytelling over time.

The zone showcases 13 documentary exhibitions by photographers representing diverse approaches and schools of practice, addressing themes such as climate change, displacement, identity, memory, and cultural customs and traditions. Together, the exhibitions invite visitors to experience photography as a complete visual narrative, grounded in ethical responsibility and truthful documentation.

Further strengthening public engagement with documentary photography, Xposure 2026 presents a series of talks and workshops in which visitors meet photographers exhibiting at the Documentary Zone. The talks explore how long-term projects are developed, examine the challenges of field photography in sensitive and high-risk environments, and discuss the ethics of documentary visual storytelling.

Exhibitions in the Documentary Zone include prominent practitioners such as Michael Yamashita, one of National Geographic’s most recognised photographers; Tomasz Tomaszewski, known for human-centred work in sensitive environments; Philippe Chancel, whose documentary projects examine political change and identity; and Anush Babajanyan, noted for extended field projects in conflict zones and contexts of social transformation.

Within the environment and climate theme, the exhibitions offer visual readings of how environmental shifts affect local communities, from coastal erosion and declining natural resources to changing ways of life in communities impacted by agricultural challenges. Several projects examine the human–land relationship as threatened yet enduring, including exhibitions documenting ecological change in coastal regions and inland lakes facing severe shrinkage.

The conflict, displacement, and social transformation theme brings together projects that document the impact of war and major political change on individuals and communities. Through long-term follow-up in places shaped by conflict, displacement, or acute social shifts, the exhibitions present photography as a tool for understanding what follows the headline moment, how life continues when a place is lost or when the social fabric of a community is fundamentally altered.

In the memory, traditions, and identity of place theme, exhibitions focus on the relationship between people and their cultural and urban environments, from documenting rituals and religious practices to holding abandoned architecture as a witness to time and transformation. Projects in this theme treat place as a carrier of memory, whether in traditional villages and communities, or in buildings and sites that have lost their function but retained their imprint.

The science and visual research theme highlights projects that translate scientific knowledge into accessible visual storytelling. Several exhibitions address climate research, cover polar regions, deep ice samples, and marine environments, positioning photography as a bridge between scientific data and public understanding, without compromising accuracy.

On 29th January, Italian photographer Matilde Gattoni will present a talk titled ‘Ocean Rage: West Africa Is Being Swallowed by The Sea’, addressing coastal erosion across West Africa and how climate change dismantles livelihoods, culture, and food security. On the same day, photographer Shoayb Khattab delivers a talk titled ‘Focus. Frame. Fulfil’, tracing the path of building a professional practice in photography.

On 31st January, Tomasz Tomaszewski will present a talk on ‘How to Build Trust in Difficult Places’, sharing practical methods for earning trust when photographing in sensitive situations. Later the same day, Anush Babajanyan presents ‘After the Aral Sea’, a talk that explores the landscape and communities left in the wake of a dramatically retreating sea.

On 2nd February, Lukasz Larsson Warzecha will share ‘Stories Trapped in Ice’, a talk examining how deep ice samples preserve records of climate and human events. Finally, on 3rd February, Tim Smith will lead a session titled ‘The Art of Screwing up and Embracing Your Weaknesses’, exploring tools for transforming mistakes into an intentional creative process, and discussing editing approaches that maintain respect for communities and context.

The festival’s 10th edition brings together leading global experts through a programme featuring more than 126 sessions and inspiring talks, 72 workshops, and 280 portfolio review sessions. The festival also presents 95 exhibitions showcasing 3,200 artworks.

Additionally, the Xposure International Photography and Film Awards 2026 received 29,000 photography entries and 634 film submissions from 60 countries, reflecting the festival’s global reach and its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible visual platforms.