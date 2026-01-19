UAE-DRC Trade and Investment Day highlights partnership opportunities

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade, led a high-level government and business delegation to the Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the UAE-DRC Trade and Investment Day.

The event provided an opportunity to strengthen economic ties and enhance private sector collaboration between the two nations.

Al Zeyoudi met with Governor Fifi Masuka Saini, the head of the provincial government of the mineral-rich Lualaba province, as well as various ministers responsible for energy, infrastructure, tourism, and mining.

The Trade and Investment Day was attended by high-level public and private sector representatives from both nations. Participants explored opportunities for collaboration in key sectors in order to accelerate economic diversification and mutual sustainable growth.

The meetings took place in Kolwezi, a major mining and transport hub and the capital of Lualaba Province, recognized as one of the economic powerhouses of the DRC.

The province is central to the DRC’s economy, boasting rich mineral resources, including copper and cobalt. The Lualaba Province is also central to mega-infrastructure projects such as the Lobito Corridor and the Nzilo 2 hydropower plant, which further underpins its strategic economic importance.

Al Zeyoudi met with several key Lualaba ministers during his visit, including HE Dr. Pitchou Kainda, Provincial Minister of Health; Moise Mukepe, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure; Jeffrey Masuka, Provincial Minister of Energy; and Achille Muteteke, Provincial Minister of Finance.

Following his meetings, Al Zeyoudi stated, “The UAE remains eager to strengthen our already robust partnership with the DRC, recognizing the immense potential that still lies ahead. This visit signifies our commitment to collaborating on sustainable development initiatives that will benefit both nations. By leveraging our collective strengths, we can create remarkable opportunities for growth across many increasingly important sectors.”

The UAE delegation visited a number of projects, including the Kamoa mine, Katibi lake and others.

During the visit, the two sides signed 16 Memorandums of Understanding to enhance cooperation in promising sectors including mining, solar energy, agriculture, food security, digital transformation, infrastructure, housing, pharmaceuticals, fisheries and sports.

With a GDP of approximately US$70.75 billion, the DRC ranks among Africa’s top ten economies and has become an increasingly important trade partner for the UAE. UAE-DRC non-oil trade reached US$2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 19.2% year-on-year increase.

As bilateral trade continues to flourish, the two nations will seek to enhance economic cooperation, facilitate cross-border investments, and empower small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries.

In line with its foreign trade strategy and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) initiative, the UAE is strengthening its connections with Africa, acknowledging the continent's vast economic potential.

In 2024, non-oil trade between the UAE and African countries soared to US$112 billion, representing a remarkable 34% rise from the prior year.

As a leading investor, the UAE has allocated over US$110 billion to Africa since 2019.