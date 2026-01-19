Dubai Municipality launches ‘Fountains of Mercy’

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the “Fountains of Mercy” initiative, which includes the installation of 50 dedicated fountains to provide drinking water for birds and wildlife across the emirate. The initiative reinforces Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability, biodiversity protection and humane urban development rooted in the values of mercy and coexistence.

The project aligns with the values of mercy and generosity championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee to enhance the emirate’s aesthetic environment and global image.

Officials said the initiative reflects the emirate’s vision of creating a balanced urban environment that supports wildlife while enhancing quality of life.

Under the project, 25 fountains will be installed in urban areas to serve birds, while a further 25 will be placed in desert and rural locations to provide water for wild animals. The fountains will be constructed using high-quality, durable materials to ensure sustainability, ease of maintenance and long-term use, in line with international environmental best practices.

The project is supported by a charitable endowment from a Dubai-based benefactor, underscoring the values of compassion and giving that continue to shape the emirate’s development model. The partnership reflects growing integration between humanitarian initiatives and the municipality’s role in safeguarding the environment and protecting wildlife.

The fountains will operate throughout the year, providing a continuous water source during both the intense summer heat and the cooler winter months. To enhance environmental efficiency, the fountains will be powered by solar energy and will use sustainable operating systems to ensure responsible water use while meeting environmental standards.