China's industrial output up 5.9 pct in 2025

BEIJING, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator and measure of productivity, expanded 5.9 percent year on year in 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Kang Yi, Head of the NBS, as saying that industrial production saw good momentum of growth, particularly in the equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing sectors.

The NBS analysis covered enterprises above the designated size, defined as companies with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan, or around US$2.87 million.

Kang said the value added of these enterprises increased by 5.9 percent compared to 2024. Mining recorded growth of 5.6 percent, manufacturing rose by 6.4 percent, while the production and supply of electricity, thermal power, gas and water increased by 2.3 percent. He added that equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing expanded by 9.2 percent and 9.4 percent respectively, outpacing overall industrial growth.

Kang also noted that in December, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above the designated size rose by 5.2 percent over the previous year and 0.49 percent over the previous month.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector stood at 50.1 in December, up 0.9 percentage points from November, while the business activity expectation index was at 55.5, an increase of 2.4 percentage points.

For the first 11 months of 2025, the nationwide industrial enterprises above the designated size reported a total profit of 6.63 trillion yuan, or about US$952 billion, up 0.1 percent year on year.