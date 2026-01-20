International Defence Conference 2026 wraps up in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Defence Conference 2026, hosted by ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, concluded with wide international participation, bringing together more than 750 experts and specialists from around the world to examine the growing role of intelligent autonomous systems in future battlefields.

Across three panel sessions, participants discussed the opportunities and challenges associated with deploying autonomous technologies in defence, focusing on operational effectiveness, legislative frameworks and international cooperation. Discussions underlined the need for resilient and adaptable defence systems capable of integrating advanced technologies while maintaining security and accountability.

The opening session examined the transformation of command and control concepts driven by artificial intelligence, data-driven systems and secure networks. Speakers included Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security of the UAE; Brigadier General Staff Khamis Al Kaabi, Director of Capability Development at the Ministry of Defence; Dr. Najwa Al Araj, Chief Executive Officer of the Technology Innovation Institute; and General John Nicholson (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin in the Middle East. The session was moderated by Hala Majeed, Director of the Lockheed Martin Center for Innovation and Security Solutions.

Speakers stressed that while artificial intelligence is reshaping decision-making, information-sharing and operational speed, the human element remains central. Al Kuwaiti highlighted the importance of data and interconnected hybrid platforms, noting, “Data has become the main driver of decision-making,” while emphasising the balance between national sovereignty and international partnerships. Al Kaabi pointed to the exponential growth of data and the need for armed forces to convert information into real-time, collaborative decisions.

The discussion agreed that command systems are evolving beyond traditional command rooms into distributed networks where humans and intelligent platforms jointly analyse data and act. Nicholson noted that artificial intelligence can reduce uncertainty and improve decision accuracy, while cautioning against overreliance without sufficient training and trust in systems.

The second session focused on integrating artificial intelligence into joint and tactical operations, highlighting its role as a force multiplier across land, air and sea. Moderated by Hasan Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Solutions at Space42, the panel included Vice Admiral Bob Harward (Ret.) of Shield AI, Dr. Anastacia MacAllister of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Vincent Gicquel of Thales Emarat Technologies, and Khaled Al Zaabi of EDGE.

Speakers highlighted how artificial intelligence is accelerating mission execution, enhancing cooperation and reshaping defence platforms themselves. They stressed that future systems must evolve rapidly to keep pace with technological change, while maintaining human oversight, accountability and robust regulatory frameworks.

The closing session addressed the regulatory challenges posed by rapidly advancing autonomous technologies. Participants from regulatory authorities and industry agreed that safety, interoperability, transparency and international coordination are essential for building trust in autonomous systems. Emphasis was placed on flexible legislation, certification processes and cooperation between regulators, operators and suppliers.

At the conference’s conclusion, Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, expressed appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, for his patronage and support. He said artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are now operational realities reshaping modern defence, calling for stronger partnerships between governments, industry and research institutions to ensure their responsible, secure and sustainable development.