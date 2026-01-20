Statement issued by UAE Ministry of Defence

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence (MoD) of the United Arab Emirates has categorically denied the claims made during the press conference held by the Governor of Hadramawt, Salem Al-Khanbashi.

The conference, the Ministry stressed, contained false and misleading allegations devoid of any evidence or factual basis, regarding the purported discovery of quantities of weapons and explosives allegedly linked to the United Arab Emirates at Riyan Airport in the Yemeni city of Mukalla.

The Ministry affirmed that these allegations are entirely unfounded and represent an unacceptable attempt to distort facts, mislead public opinion, deliberately tarnish the reputation of the UAE Armed Forces, and undermine their recognised military commitments and established record.

The MoD further clarified that UAE forces officially and publicly completed their full withdrawal from Yemen on 2nd of January 2026. This withdrawal included the transfer of all equipment, weapons and assets in accordance with established and recognised military procedures, thereby conclusively eliminating any scope for interpretation or claims of any Emirati military, logistical or technical presence on Yemeni territory.

With regard to the allegations concerning the existence of so-called “secret prisons” at Riyan Airport, the MoD stressed that such claims are nothing more than deliberate fabrications and misinformation aimed at constructing false narratives that lack accuracy and professionalism.

The Ministry confirmed that the facilities referred to are merely military accommodation, operations rooms and fortified shelters, some of which are located underground — a common and well-known feature of airports and military installations worldwide — and bear no implications beyond the normal military context.

The Ministry of Defence underscored that the attempt to implicate the United Arab Emirates in such allegations raises serious questions about the true motives and parties behind the promotion of these falsehoods. MoD considered this to be a blatant attempt to advance political agendas at the expense of truth, and part of a systematic campaign to distort the image of the United Arab Emirates and the sacrifices made by its soldiers in support of Yemen and in safeguarding its security and stability for more than a decade.