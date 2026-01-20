5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan

YUNNAN, China, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Qiaojia County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Monday evening, prompting local authorities to relocate dozens of residents, with no casualties or building collapses reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, resulting in the relocation of 86 people from 31 households to temporary shelters, according to local officials.

The China Earthquake Administration activated a Level III emergency response and dispatched working teams to the affected area to support local relief efforts, People’s Daily Online reported.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.